People interested in the vacant seat on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education should contact any of the board members for consideration.
The board will discuss, deliberate and vote on an appointment in a public meeting.
“While the agenda for the September 24th meeting has not yet been set, we expect them to begin those discussions then,” said Brent Campbell, spokesman for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board decided on Tuesday to appoint a replacement for former member Lori Goins Clark, a Republican, rather than go through an application process.
Clark resigned from the board Aug. 29, citing personal and family reasons.
In recent weeks, controversy has swirled around a text message she inadvertently sent to former Interim Superintendent Kenneth Simington. The text message contains a racially insensitive image of a cartoon character.
Clark has said that she apologized profusely for a “personal and relational” mistake, which she said some people have misunderstood.
Campbell said that interested parties in the vacant school board seat should meet the requirements to be an elected official and be of the same political party as the member that vacated the open seat, meaning a Republican.
If interested, contact Malishai Woodbury, the chairwoman of the board of education, or other board members via their contact information at https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/Page/112997.
