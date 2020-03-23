The state's Insurance commissioner, Mike Causey, is requesting that health insurers collaborate in unifying processes and remove barriers toward diagnostic testing and treatments needed for COVID-19.
Causey has asked insurers to waive prior authorization for COVID-19 diagnostic tests and covered services — and to provide these at no cost to the insured.
Another request is accelerating access to certain drugs and to make expedited formulary exceptions if needed, or if there is a shortage of a certain medication.
This would apply to patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who fit into one of two categories: those suffering with other health conditions for which the virus would seriously jeopardize their health, life and ability to regain maximum function, and those undergoing treatment using a non-formulary prescription drug intended to lessen symptoms or the duration of the virus.
Other requests include: encouraging expanded use of telehealth services; consistency in coding for unusual services, such as curbside assistance where clinicians consult with symptomatic patients while they remain in their vehicles.
Causey also wants insurers to extend their preapproval time limits for non-essential elective surgical procedures. Many hospitals have temporarily halted those procedures to keep beds available for individuals being treated for COVID-19.
