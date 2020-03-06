The N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission’s hearing on the 2002 murder of Nathaniel Jones, NBA star Chris Paul’s grandfather, will be live-streamed next week.
Four of the five boys who were convicted in Jones’ murder are claiming that they are innocent — Nathaniel Arnold Cauthen, 33; his brother, Rayshawn Denard Banner, 31, Christopher Levon Bryant, 33, and Jermal Tolliver, 32. They have all filed claims with the Innocence Inquiry Commission, a state agency established in 2006.
Dorrell Brayboy, 31, was also convicted in the death of Nathaniel Jones but he did not file a claim. He was stabbed to death in front of the Food Lion store off New Walkertown Road last year.
In a news release Friday, the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission announced that it would hold a hearing starting Monday that would go through March 13. It said WRAL-TV will live-stream the hearing at its website, www.wral.com.
Jones, 61, a churchgoing gas station owner, was found dead on Nov. 15, 2002, in the carport of his house on Moravia Street. He had been beaten, gagged and bound. He was left to die from a heart arrhythmia brought on by the stress of the attack, according to an autopsy. At the time of their arrests and convictions, Cauthen, Banner, Bryant, Tolliver and Brayboy were teenagers. Banner was 14 at the time. The other four were 15.
Cauthen and Banner were convicted of first-degree murder, and both are serving sentences of life in prison with the possibility of parole.
Bryant, Tolliver and Brayboy were convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to a minimum of 14 years in prison, along with a separate sentence of 13 to 16 months for common-law robbery. All three were released from prison.
Not much is known publicly about the new evidence the commission’s investigators have uncovered. That information will remain confidential until the hearing this month. But there are some clues contained in motions that commission staffers filed in the men’s court files in Forsyth Superior Court.
It is rare for the commission to hold a hearing. Out of 2,700 claims the commission has reviewed since it started operating in 2007, it has held only 15 hearings. Only 12 people have been exonerated. This is the second case from Forsyth County to have a hearing in front of the commission. Last year, the commission found sufficient evidence that Merritt Drayton Williams of Winston-Salem was innocent in the 1985 murder of Blanche Bryson. Bryson, 65, was found strangled to death in her home. A three-judge panel is scheduled to hold a hearing in May in Williams’ case.
In the Jones case, it appears that some of the hearing will involve allegations that Winston-Salem police officers coerced the boys into making false statements.
On Feb. 3, Brian Zeigler, a staff attorney for the Innocence Commission, filed a motion seeking any records related to complaints against the Winston-Salem Police Department.
“An examination of certain records in the custody of the City of Winston-Salem is necessary to the Commission’s inquiry, as a detailed analysis of these records would allow the Commission to assess each claimant’s claim of innocence, fully evaluate the veracity and truthfulness of the claimants and other individuals, assess any potential testimony, and may also serve other investigatory purposes,” Zeigler writes in the motion.
