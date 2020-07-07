An inmate in the Forsyth County Jail was found dead early Tuesday morning, authorities said. Detention officers said they later found a suicide note left by the inmate.
Anthony Robert Giles, 31, was found unresponsive at 12:33 a.m. by a detention officer, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.
Detention officers immediately tried to revive Giles, but they were unsuccessful, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office contacted the State Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating Giles' death, the sheriff's office said. The SBI's probe into a jail inmate's death is standard protocol.
Giles was being held in the jail after he was arrested on May 1 on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting injury and assault on a female. On May 4, Giles was charged with a parole violation.
The SBI also is investigating last year's death of John Neville, 57, who also was an inmate in the Forsyth County Jail.
Neville had a warrant for his arrest in Guilford County on a charge of assaulting a female, authorities said. Kernersville police officers arrested him Dec. 1 during a traffic stop. No force was used and Neville was cooperative, Kernersville police said. The arresting officer took Neville to the Forsyth County Jail where he was booked into custody.
Since Neville's death on Dec. 4, 2019, the SBI has investigated the circumstances. Investigators have reviewed body camera footage and jail surveillance footage of the incidents leading up to Neville's death.
The sheriff's office said Neville "experienced a medical emergency," and was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he later died. A death certificate lists Neville's cause of death as pending. His case was referred to a medical examiner.
