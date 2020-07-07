An inmate in the Forsyth County jail was found dead early Tuesday, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.
Detention officers said they later found a suicide note left by the inmate, Anthony Robert Giles, 31, of Winston-Salem
Giles was found unresponsive at 12:33 a.m. by a detention officer during rounds, according to the sheriff’s office said. Efforts to revive Giles, including CPR, were unsuccessful.
“Based on the culmination of all the evidence to include the suicide note left by Mr. Giles, the death is a suicide,” said Brad Stanley, a special assistant to Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr.
No details were released about how Giles died or where in the jail he was found.
The sheriff’s office contacted the State Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating Giles’ death, the sheriff’s office said. The SBI’s inquiry into a jail inmate’s death is standard protocol.
Giles is scheduled to be autopsied Thursday at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, said Dr. Jerri McLemore, the hospital’s medical director of forensic pathology.
Giles’ family members in New Hampshire have been notified of his death, Stanley said.
Giles was being held in the downtown jail after being arrested May 1 on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting injury and assault on a female. On May 4, Giles was also charged with a parole violation.
According to arrest warrants, Giles was accused of using a butcher knife to stab a woman he was either living with or had lived with. The arrest warrants alleged that Giles stabbed the woman in the head and also choked her from behind and in the front with his hands and arms. The incidents are alleged to have happened May 1.
According to court records, Giles was scheduled to appear Aug. 17 in Forsyth District Court on the charges.
Giles’s death is the second reported in recent weeks related to the jail.
The SBI is also is investigating last year’s death of John Neville, 57, who also was an inmate in the Forsyth County jail and died Dec. 4, 2018, after being taken to the hospital from the jail.
The jail released no information about Neville’s death until last week, after receiving questions from the Winston-Salem Journal.
Neville was wanted on a charge of assaulting a female in Guilford County, authorities said. Kernersville police officers arrested him Dec. 1 during a traffic stop. No force was used, and Neville was cooperative, Kernersville police said. The arresting officer took Neville to the Forsyth County jail, where he was booked into custody.
The sheriff’s office said Neville “experienced a medical emergency” the next day and was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he later died. A death certificate lists Neville’s cause of death as pending. His case was referred to a medical examiner.
Investigators have reviewed police body-camera video recordings and jail surveillance video of the incidents leading up to Neville’s death.
