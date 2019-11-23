Red light flashing on emergency vehicle (copy) (copy)

GREENSBORO — One person was injured Saturday evening in a shooting on Everitt Street, police said.

Officers responded about 6:15 p.m. Saturday to 2100 Everitt Street on a shooting call, police said in a news release. They found one person who had been shot in the leg. The victim was taken by EMS to a hospital and was in stable condition, police said.

Police said they did not have any suspect information.

No further details were released. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or through the mobile P3tips app or website.

