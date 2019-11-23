GREENSBORO — One person was injured Saturday evening in a shooting on Everitt Street, police said.
Officers responded about 6:15 p.m. Saturday to 2100 Everitt Street on a shooting call, police said in a news release. They found one person who had been shot in the leg. The victim was taken by EMS to a hospital and was in stable condition, police said.
Police said they did not have any suspect information.
No further details were released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or through the mobile P3tips app or website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.