GREENSBORO — Police are investigating after an infant was found abandoned outside an apartment complex in Greensboro, authorities said.
The child, who was a few months old, was found in the 900 block of Benjamin Benson Street at about 1:45 a.m., Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn said.
The child was taken to a hospital to be evaluated and "appears to be in good shape," Glenn said. He did not have further details about the child.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
