An infant who is connected to a murder charge against a Clemmons man died of asphyxia from being smothered, according to her death certificate.
The birth certificate for Carolina Rose Todd shows that Carolina was 2-years-old. She died on Aug. 22, 2018.
Jesse Wayne Perkins, 23, of Carrousel Drive has been charged with first-degree murder, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
Perkins is accused of killing Carolina, who was the daughter of his girlfriend on Aug. 22, 2018, an arrest warrant says.
Perkins was being held Friday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, the sheriff’s office said. Perkins is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 22.