In conjunction with the Greensboro Coliseum Complex’s hosting of the 2020 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament, the Indigo Girls will perform a free concert March 7 at Piedmont Hall.

 Courtesy of Greensboro Coliseum

The Indigo Girls will perform a free concert at 8 p.m. March 7 at Piedmont Hall, the Greensboro Coliseum's newest performance venue, the coliseum announced Friday.

The show will be presented in conjunction with the Greensboro Coliseum Complex’s hosting of the 2020 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament, the announcement said.

Though admission is free, tickets are required. They go on sale at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the coliseum box office, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. There's a limit of two per person.

Twenty years after they began releasing records as the Indigo Girls, Amy Ray and Emily Saliers have sold more than 14 million records. They are the only duo with top 40 titles on the Billboard 200 in the '80s, '90s, '00s and '10s.

The coliseum turned part of the former Canada Dry bottling plant at 2409 W. Gate City Blvd. into Piedmont Hall, a 20,000-square-foot indoor space for live music and other events.

Adjacent to the outdoor White Oak Amphitheatre, Piedmont Hall can fit 2,300 people in its open floor plan, with multiple levels that allow for different configurations.

The concert is being produced to support and celebrate three major college basketball tournaments coming to "Tournament Town" in March – ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament (March 4-8), ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament (March 10-14) and NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first and second rounds (March 20 & 22), the announcement said.

