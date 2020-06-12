Novant Health, the Forsyth County Department of Public Health and CVS pharmacy have all announced plans to expand COVID-19 testing in eastern Winston-Salem after sharp criticism from community leaders and social activists.
Novant announced a testing and screening center will open at Today's Woman OB/GYN on June 18. Today's Woman is located off of Burton Street, next to the Kimberly Park Pool. COVID-19 testing and screening will be available there from 8 a.m. until noon Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The county health department announced it will open its own testing site, independent of healthcare providers, using $500,000 from the county's Coronavirus Relief Fund. Tests will be primarily for residents of East Winston and will be administered at the the Carver School Road Branch of the Forsyth County Public Library. They are scheduled to begin at the end of June, according to a news release.
Both testing sites are in the 27105 zip code, an area that, until recently, has not had a testing site. However, county data shows the 27105 population has had the second-highest rate of tests done, with 5.7% of the population tested.
CVS said Friday that its store at 589 N. Martin Luther King Drive will begin offering drive-through COVID-19 testing June 26. It will be among 200 new CVS testing sites across the country, the company said in a statement.
CVS already has testing sites at four pharmacies in Winston-Salem, but none of them are east of U.S. 52. Activists, as well as County Health Director Joshua Swift, have been vocal in their desire to see a testing site at the CVS Pharmacy at the intersection of New Walkertown Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
“CVS Health is committed to helping increase access to COVID-19 testing in North Carolina to help slow the spread of the virus,” the statement said. “We’re also committed to being a good partner with local officials in the communities we serve and to listen to their concerns.”
For residents living in the East Winston community, Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health jointly operate a testing center at Highland Avenue Primary Clinic, 650 N. Highland Ave. That COVID-19 testing center opened June 5. Its hours are 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This clinic does not require appointments or referrals to be seen.
The health department's announcement about conducting its own testing comes after activists and community leaders demanded increased access to testing in the city's under-served communities, specifically people living east of U.S. 52.
A complete list of currently available testing sites can be found on the health department's website.
County data shows 3,107 of the 58,469 residents in the 27105 and 27101 ZIP codes have been tested for the virus.
The 27105 ZIP code, which covers the Kimberly Park and Boston Thurmond neighborhoods, has more confirmed cases than any other testing ZIP code.
The ZIP code with the highest rate of testing is 27045, or Rural Hall, where 13.1% of residents have been tested.
The Carver School Road Branch site will be the first testing site operated by county health officials. The other testing sites are not determined by Swift or the county health department, though he does provide input.
"We have advocated to protect historically marginalized populations from COVID-19 since the virus began appearing in Forsyth County around mid-March," Swift is quoted as saying in a health department statement.
