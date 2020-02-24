A study recommends adding four officers to the Downtown Bike Patrol of the Winston-Salem Police Department, a move that the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership is backing as overdue.
But an overall shortage in the number of police officers is likely to keep that from happening soon, said City Manager Lee Garrity, noting that the police force is down 63 positions because of vacancies.
“We have another 56 in stages of training, but they are not on the street,” Garrity said. “Looking at the projections, it is difficult to increase the number on the street because of turnover.”
Staffed at 12 when up to full strength, the bike patrol would increase to 16 officers if the four additional positions were approved for downtown in the 2020-21 budget year beginning July 1.
“Other cities have money to pay for police officers downtown,” said Jason Thiel, the president of the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership. If 12 was the right number of officers in 2000, Thiel said, it’s not enough for downtown’s current population.
And downtown hasn’t had just a population increase, Thiel pointed out in a Facebook posting that’s gotten attention among downtown interests. With a six-fold increase in housing units, he said, downtown has had a 50% growth in hotel units since 2005, and a boom in restaurants, coffee shops and bars. Since 2010, he said, investment downtown has totaled $1.7 billion.
“But there has been no investment by the city into increasing the staffing level of the Bike Patrol,” Thiel wrote.
Cost of $372K
During the most recent meeting of the Winston-Salem City Council’s Finance Committee, council members were presented with a study recommending the staffing increase at a cost of $372,000.
According to the study, calls for police service in the patrol zone of the bike patrol rose 16% from 2016 to 2019, during a period when the average number of calls per city police beat dropped 4%. In 2019, the bike patrol area saw 2,137 calls for police service. The average number of calls per police beat was 1,844.
Many major cities in North Carolina have more officers dedicated to downtown service than Winston-Salem does, according to the city study.
The study found that Asheville has 18 officers, Greensboro has 20 and Wilmington has 16. Raleigh has six officers serving a hospitality district downtown.
Thiel said the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership has advocated for this city to have 20 bike patrol officers, like Greensboro does.
More than a fifth of the calls — 481 cases in 2019 — handled in Winston-Salem by the downtown bike patrol in 2019 come in response to a “disturbance,” a category that police say commonly gets upgraded to a top-priority fight, assault, robbery or even homicide call: “A disturbance call is wide ranging,” the study says. “It is anytime a person or persons are in any type of argument or bringing enough attention upon themselves that police have been called. It could be at a business (unruly customer) or at a home (neighbors or family shouting at each other).”
The downtown patrol handled 16 percent more disturbance calls than did the average city police patrol beat in 2019.
But city ordinance violation calls were almost seven times as likely in the bike patrol area downtown. In 2019, that area had 357 ordinance-violation calls, up 53% from 2016. What’s more, those are the kinds of calls that many times involve “quality of life” issues: urinating in public, sleeping in public, public drinking, panhandling and loud music.
No guarantees
“I am grateful that we have the Bike Patrol and they do a great job,” Thiel wrote in his Facebook post. “I am grateful for their hard work (but they are) ... not adequately staffed.”
Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson could not be reached for this story, but Garrity said he’s talked over the bike-patrol study with the chief and that they are both in agreement: Violent crime elsewhere in the city is too much of a priority to shift officers from those places to downtown.
“I don’t have any bodies to put in,” Garrity said, adding that as a stopgap, the city has been offering overtime to officers to beef up the downtown patrol.
Six officers — four in the day and two in the early evening — can be seen on foot patrol downtown to augment the bike patrol, Garrity said.
“We have much more serious crime, violent crime, firearms crime in other areas of the community,” Garrity said. “The chief and I cannot justify reducing those deployments to add more officers downtown.”
Garrity’s projections show the shortage in police officers reducing to 43 this spring as new recruits go to work, but increasing gradually thereafter to a shortage of 59 by this November because of attrition. Relief may not come until sometime after that, assuming an increase in the number of people training to be a police officer.
“There is a supply and demand issue,” he said, noting that police pay here has become competitive after years of being behind. “We only have so many qualified applicants who are applying. I’m asking the police department to look at options. Hiring back retirees part-time is on the table.”
