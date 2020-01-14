Updated 12:46 p.m.
GREENSBORO — The new police chief said today he'll have to get right to work addressing the city's homicide rate, which in 2019 tied the record at 44 in one year.
Deputy Chief Brian L. James will be the next chief of the Greensboro Police Department, City Manager David Parrish announced this morning.
James, 49, will succeed Wayne Scott, who retires at the end of the month.
James, who grew up in Greensboro near Phillips Avenue, will assume his duties as police chief on Feb. 1, the city said in a news release.
In an interview this morning, James said he'll be looking at what the department can do to stem the homicide rate that many residents believe is a full-blown crisis.
James said many of the victims are young people who are killed by young people. And he said the city has resources, from social services to crime prevention programs, that need to do a better job of identifying at-risk youth and finding ways to prevent violence.
"We certainly have to take a look at how we have those resources allocated," he said.
That does not mean, James said, flooding high-crime areas of the city with more patrol officers. That's not necessarily the most effective way to prevent violent crime, he said.
James joined the Greensboro Police Department in 1996, serving in various roles with the department, including Police Neighborhood Resource Center, Criminal Investigations Division, Training Division, Resource Management Division, and currently serves as the bureau commander of the Patrol Division.
Many of Scott's critics alleged a decades-long pattern of police corruption in Greensboro and say that fuels a lack of trust between the police and residents, especially African Americans. During the chief's selection process, vocal critics of the department said a new chief should come from outside the department.
James doesn't believe his insider status will affect his ability to make changes and close those rifts.
Healing that mistrust begins with better communication between the police department and the community.
"We've got to have real conversations," he said. "I want to talk to people and find out the reasons why. It has to be intentional that we have to cultivate conversations."
James is a graduate of Page High School and N.C. A&T. He has an MBA from Pfeiffer University. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy, the Administrative Officer’s Management program at N.C. State University and the Senior Management Institute for Police.
As a veteran of the department, James said he didn't necessarily set out to reach the top.
"It's kind of a surreal feeling," he said. "I can't say that I was in the academy having dreams of being police chief."
James joins the department as the city is being sued by the family of a man who died in 2018 while in police custody. Marcus Smith was having a mental health issue on Sept. 8, running in and out of traffic on Church Street and saying someone was going to kill him, when police encountered him. While they were preparing to get him medical treatment, police hogtied Smith's hands behind his back and bound them to his feet with a RIPP Hobble device.
Within a few minutes Smith, who was face-down on the pavement, stopped breathing and lost consciousness. He was pronounced dead within an hour of the encounter.
James, who did not address the Smith case, did say that the department has to do a better job of identifying people with problems and connecting them with community resources beyond the police.
That would be easier if officers know about every "community partner" that could help a person with mental health issues, food insecurity issues or other problems.
The city's executive in charge of selecting the chief, Assistant City Manager Trey Davis, held community meetings to ask the public for their wish list for a new chief. More than 30 people who applied met the qualifications and through a series of interview processes over the past several months they were narrowed down to two candidates in December.
“This is an exciting moment for the City of Greensboro,” said Davis in the news release. “We have been able to select a police chief who embodies the professionalism and experience to lead the police department, while having a true heart for the community as a Greensboro native.”
James will receive a salary of $150,000, along with an annual executive allowance of $4,320.
This is a developing story. Check back at greensboro.com for updates.
Deputy Chief Brian L. James will be the next Greensboro police chief, Greensboro City Manager David Parrish announced this morning.
James, 49, will succeed Wayne Scott, who retires at the end of the month.
James, who grew up in Greensboro near Phillips Avenue, will assume his duties as police chief on Feb. 1, the city said in a news release.
James joined the Greensboro Police Department in 1996, serving in various roles with the department, including Police Neighborhood Resource Center, Criminal Investigations Division, Training Division, Resource Management Division, and currently serves as the bureau commander of the Patrol Division.
James is a graduate of Page High School and N.C. A&T. He has an MBA from Pfeiffer University.
“This is an exciting moment for the City of Greensboro,” said Assistant City Manager Trey Davis in the news release. “We have been able to select a police chief who embodies the professionalism and experience to lead the police department, while having a true heart for the community as a Greensboro native.”
James will receive a salary of $150,000, along with an annual executive allowance of $4,320.
Visit greensboro.com for updates and an interview with the new chief.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.