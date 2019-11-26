HIGH POINT — Police said speed appeared to have been a factor in a traffic collision involving three vehicles Monday that sent three people including a toddler to area hospitals.

At 5:05 p.m. on Monday, a 2015 Jeep Compass driven by a 16-year-old girl was traveling southbound on Westchester Drive between Wickliff Avenue and Chestnut Drive, according to police. The driver lost control and overcorrected before going into northbound traffic.

The Jeep then sideswiped a 2017 Honda Pilot driven by a 53-year-old woman in the northbound lane before hitting a 2009 Honda Fit head on. The Jeep flipped before coming to rest on the side of the road.

The 57-year-old woman who was driving the Fit was transported to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro for treatment along with a 3-year-old passenger. The child was restrained in a car seat.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for serious injuries. The driver of the Honda Pilot was not injured.

This crash is still under investigation.

