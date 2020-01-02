Two people are in custody after a pursuit and crash in Forsyth County, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
Winston-Salem police spotted a stolen vehicle in the city limits Thursday evening and pursued it.
The vehicle left the city limits and Forsyth County deputies took up the pursuit.
The vehicle came back into the city limits and ultimately crashed at the Miller Park Circle Condominiums off Queen Street.
Two suspects were taken into custody after the crash. Authorities have not released their names.
