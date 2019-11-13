The televised impeachment inquiry drew mixed responses from local Republican and Democratic leaders on Wednesday, with Republicans viewing it as a waste of time and Democrats as a necessary constitutional function.
“Today’s public hearings have revealed nothing that we didn’t already know,” U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-5th, said in a statement. “President Trump already made his conversation with the Ukrainian president public, highlighting that no mention was made of any conditions made on aid to Ukraine, no pressure was applied on Ukraine, and Ukraine had to take no action to receive lethal aid from the Trump administration, something the Obama administration refused to provide.
“Instead of investing further time and attention on this sham, partisan process, Democrats should work with Republicans, including President Trump, to address the real issues facing American families,” Foxx said.
Larry Johnson, the chairman of the Forsyth County Democratic Party, said he was pleased that the House Intelligence Committee is pursing the investigation.
“It’s inherent in (its) duty of Congress under the constitution,” Johnson said. “I’m also upbeat that the American public will be able to watch and form their own opinions of what occurred and whether the president did or didn’t abuse his power.”
It’s a good thing that TV viewers can see what Democratic and Republican members of Congress are saying about the impeachment inquiry, Johnson said.
Aaron Berlin, the chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party, said that the impeachment inquiry is flawed.
“Unfortunately, the left wing Democrats from California and New York are trying to overturn the 2016 election results through repeated failed investigations into President Trump,” Berlin said in an email. “Instead of continuing to waste taxpayer dollars on these failed investigations into the president, those Democrats should focus on what matters to American families: creating more jobs, lowering health-care prices, securing the border, passing the President’s pro-worker trade deal, fighting the opioid crisis and more.”
John Dinan, a political-science professor at Wake Forest University, said in an email: “At the present time, public views on impeachment generally fall along partisan lines, as is the case with many other disputes in American politics.”
Dinan pointed to the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton in 1998.
“The key question is whether the move this week to hold public committee hearings in the House holds out the prospect of changing the existing situation, whereby Republicans oppose impeachment and Democrats are supportive,” Dinan said. “There was not much movement across the aisle two decades ago, in the case of the Clinton impeachment, with only a handful of House Democrats crossing the aisle to support articles of impeachment and a handful of House Republicans crossing the aisle to vote against impeachment articles.
“To date in the Trump impeachment inquiry, there has been even less willingness of Democrats and Republicans to cross the aisle, with no Republicans voting yes on the resolution to start the impeachment inquiry and only two Democrats crossing party lines to vote against the resolution,” Dinan said. “And so the question is whether this week’s hearings will lead to any more aisle-crossing by members of either party, in an era where we see less and less aisle-crossing behavior on the part of members of Congress.”
