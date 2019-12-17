Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Alan Hicks, left, of East Bend, and Steve Bird, of Greensboro, participate in a protest in support of the impeachment and removal of President Trump at Grace Court on Tuesday in Winston-Salem. The event was one of more than 600 scheduled protests nationwide.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protesters wave signs and chant slogans in support of the impeachment of President Donald J. Trump in Winston-Salem on Tuesday.
Andrew Dye/Journal
William Larrabee, of Pfafftown, participates in the protest at Grace Court Tuesday.
Andrew Dye/Journal
About 200 people gathered in Grace Court to peacefully protest for President Donald Trump to be impeached and removed from office.
The national impeachment debate made its way into Winston-Salem Tuesday evening as about 200 people gathered in Grace Court to peacefully call for President Donald Trump to be impeached and removed from office.
One of more than 600 scheduled protests nationwide, Tuesday night’s demonstration saw a diverse collection of people gather to voice their immense disapproval of Trump after the Democrat-led House Intelligence Committee determined Trump had inappropriately asked Ukraine for help in his reelection campaign by requesting an investigation into unfounded conspiracy theories involving former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
In Winston-Salem, demonstrators brandished signs and repeated chants while lining the park-side of Fourth Street, across from the West End Cafe.
Among the demonstrators was a group of military veterans who had grown increasingly tired of the president’s actions.
“He’s not the commander in chief, he’s a draft dodger,” Tim Wehner, a Vietnam War veteran, said.
Jerry Hinson, 76, is a retired member of the U.S. Army who said he served on the East-West German border and had never engaged in a protest demonstration before Tuesday night’s demonstration.
“I’ve watched the (impeachment) proceedings everyday,” Hinson said. “I’m ready to get him out of there.”
The protests took place before the entire U.S. House of Representatives votes today on whether to impeach Trump. Democratic House members are expected to have enough votes to pass the two articles of impeachment, according to an analysis from The Washington Post published Tuesday.
Earlier on Tuesday, Trump sent Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi a scathing, six-page letter offering his “most powerful protest” of what he described as a “partisan impeachment crusade.”
With Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell telling Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Dec. 12 that there’s “no chance” the Senate will vote to remove Trump from office, some Democratic voters at Tuesday’s demonstration had already set their sights on the 2020 elections.
“It’s obvious Trump won’t be removed by the Senate, so we need to make sure people get out to vote and get him out,” Wehner said.
While Trump has consistently labeled investigations into his alleged wrongdoing as “witch hunts,” many demonstrators on Tuesday said the GOP is in denial of the facts surrounding the current impeachment inquiry.
“Article II (of the United States Constitution) is so crystal clear that we do not solicit foreign aid in our elections,” said Linda Montaquilla, a demonstrator with a large orange sign calling for Trump’s impeachment.
The basis of the impeachment allegations stem from Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy where the White House transcript lists the United States president as telling Zelenskiy “I would like you to do us a favor though” before asking for an investigation into the Bidens and for help locating a Democratic National Convention server.
It later became known, according to impeachment testimony, that military aid to Ukraine had been frozen on condition that Zelenskiy publicly announce an investigation into the Bidens.
Specifically, one of the articles of impeachment levied against Trump accuses him of abusing the power of his office by soliciting foreign aid in an election, in the form of investigations, in exchange for military aid.
Trump has repeatedly defended the call as being “perfect,” saying people need to simply read the transcript. Tuesday night’s demonstrators disagreed.
“I’ve read the transcript and it wasn’t perfect because he asked for a personal favor,” Kelvin Wannamaker said. “He was holding money which endangered our country’s national security.”
