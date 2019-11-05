To honor veterans and members of the military on Nov. 11, IHOP offers a free order of red, white and blue pancakes. (They're made with strawberries, blueberries and whipped cream.)

The offer is good from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

In Forsyth County, you'll find IHOP at 5985 University Parkway and 1295 Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem and 6305 Allegacy Way in Clemmons.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments