IFB Solutions has closed its Winston-Salem facility after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the company's president said in a statement.
David Horton, the president and chief executive of IFB Solutions, said officials learned Thursday that the employee tested positive. The company said it is not releasing any information, including the employee's identity, because of privacy laws.
The facility, which is on North Point Boulevard, will be closed until at least Monday so that the building can undergo a deep clean.
"The safety of our employees is paramount...We ask that you keep our employees and their families in our thoughts and prayers," Horton said in a statement. "IFB Solutions is a family and we will get through this together."
IFB Solutions is the largest employer of the blind in the United States with about 1,000 employees overall.
Nicole Ducouer, senior director of corporate communications for IFB Solutions, said the Winston-Salem facility has 639 employees.
The employee who tested positive was not in the facility Wednesday or Thursday and sought medical attention as soon as he started developing symptoms. He is recovering at home.
Ducouer said the company will do contact tracing and is consulting with its medical staff to determine next steps, including the possibility of testing employees.
