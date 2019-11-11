Ernest Dodson of Greensboro "about fell over” when he checked the numbers on his Cash 5 lottery ticket Friday morning.
“I saw that I got one, two, and then all of the numbers. I couldn’t believe it,” he told the folks at the N.C. Education Lottery.
The 70-year-old Army veteran's win was announced on Veterans Day.
Dodson, won a $276,688 jackpot — $195,757 after taxes, the N.C. Lottery blog announced.
Dodson, who bought the winning ticket Thursday at Sons of Nie on Summit Avenue in Greensboro, claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, the blog reported.
He plans to pay off all of his bills and splurge a bit.
“I’m tickled to death that I can be debt free,” Dodson said in the blog. “I’m going to pay off my car and my house. I’m also going to get a bigger TV so I can watch my favorite wrestling matches.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.