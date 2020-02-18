Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Traffic is backed up in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 as people slow down to look at a truck crash on I-40 east near exit 195. A cattle truck overturned early Tuesday morning, shutting down all eastbound lanes of traffic.
Personnel on the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer check on the well-being of the cattle inside the overturned trailer. There were about 40 cattle on board. At least 10 were brought out alive. Many of the cattle died on the scene while others were euthanized because of injuries.
Emergency personnel work to free two live cattle from an overturned tractor-trailer on I-40 near Thomasville Road in Winston-Salem, Tuesday. The one-vehicle wreck happened around 3:20 a.m. There were about 40 cattle on board. At least 10 were brought out alive. Many of the cattle died on the scene while others were euthanized because of injuries.
Rescue workers try to get cattle out of a truck that crashed early Tuesday morning on eastbound Interstate 40 near exit 195.
Crews at the scene of an overturned cattle truck on Interstate 40 at near exit 195.
Crews at the site where cattle truck overturned on Interstate 40 near Clemmonsville Road.
Traffic is backed up in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 as people slow down to look at a truck crash on I-40 east near exit 195.
The heavily damaged cab of the overturned cattle truck is towed away from the scene of the wreck.
A tractor trailer crashed and overturned early Tuesday morning.
Pieces of a truck that crashed early Tuesday morning on Interstate 40 near exit 195
Pieces of the truck that crashed on eastbound Interstate 40 still littered the shoulder of the road Tuesday morning.
Personnel on the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer check on the well-being of the cattle inside the overturned trailer.
Emergency personnel work to remove cattle from an overturned tractor-trailer on I-40 near Thomasville Road.
Emergency personnel work to free two live cattle from an overturned tractor-trailer on I-40 near Thomasville Road in Winston-Salem, Tuesday. The one-vehicle wreck happened around 3:20 a.m. There were about 40 cattle on board. At least 10 were brought out alive. Many of the cattle died on the scene while others were euthanized because of injuries.
A section of Interstate 40 eastbound near Clemmonsville Road, exit 195, was closed Tuesday for about 11 hours after a truck hauling 41 head of cattle crashed and overturned.
The crash occurred about 3:20 a.m., according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. The N.C. State Highway Patrol is investigating.
The driver of the truck, Scottie Edward Ford, 50, of Kentucky, veered off the interstate to the right, and the rig overturned, said Trooper Ned Moultrie. Ford had minor injuries.
Highway Patrol is citing Ford for failure to maintain his lane, Moultrie said. What caused Ford to leave the road is still under investigation, Moultrie said.
Crew worked for hours to remove the cows from the trailer and take them offsite, Moultrie said.
Some the cattle died in the crash and some had to be euthanized on the scene because of their injuries, according to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Emergency Management Director August Vernon. In total, about half of the cattle survived.
Vernon said the surviving cattle will be taken to their next destination. The dead cattle are being taken to an area landfill.
"We've had a variety of incidents on I-40, but this has certainly been an unusual day," Vernon said.
Rescue 1, Rescue 3, Ladder 5, Mineral Springs Fire Dept, Emergency Management, Piedmont Emergency Animal Rescue Team, NC Animal Rescue Team, are working to free 41 cattle. Unfortunately some died in the wreck. #wsfire .120 pic.twitter.com/9iAEdtzadu
The chassis of the semi-truck was seriously damaged and lost its front axle in the crash. The cattle trailer lay on its side while rescue workers used heavy equipment to remove the cows, dead and alive, from the trailer.
The Piedmont Emergency Animal Response Team, a nonprofit partnership composed of community volunteers and stakeholders that are dedicated to the well-being of all animals, helped coordinate the rescue efforts.
"One of our concerns with this is that these animals could be dangerous to the humans," Vernon said. "They don't mean to be, but they're scared and injured. If a 900-pound cow kicks you or runs over you, that could be an issue so we have to be very slow, meticulous and safe in what we're doing to try and help the animals."
The crash closed the road for the majority of the day, including morning rush hour. It was originally slated to reopen at noon, but Vernon said the cleanup and rescue efforts were involved.
Video: Cow saved from wreckage on Interstate 40
Journal Photo Editor Walt Unks contributed to this story.
