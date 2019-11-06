A span of eastbound Interstate 40 is scheduled to close tonight (Nov. 6) as part of the ongoing project to replace the I-40 bridges over the Yadkin River and to widen and improve 3.3 miles of the interstate.

The contractor on the project plans to close eastbound I-40 at N.C. 801 near Bermuda Run from midnight tonight until 5 a.m. Thursday. The closure will enable the crews to safely set girders for the new bridge.

This work is weather dependent and may be subject to change.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured to exit at Exit 180 and follow N.C. 801, U.S. 158 and Harper Road back to I-40 East.

Drivers should slow down and be cautious near the work zone and anticipate needing extra time for the detour, highway officials said.

