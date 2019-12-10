A city move to create a hydroponics operation in Winston-Salem could get a $500,000 shot in the arm, after the Finance Committee of the Winston-Salem City Council sent a recommendation forward with two abstentions on the four-member panel.

PHOTOS: Kimberley Park greenhouse

Cost overruns on site preparation were fingered as the reason an increase is needed. Goler Community Development Corp. which is carrying out the hydroponics project, had been granted $485,000 for site preparation and $477,000 for operations in 2016, but the site-work money ran out.

The new infusion of city dollars, if approved by the council in January, will raise the city’s total investment in the project to $1.462 million.

City officials said some $808,000 in city money had been spent on the project so far.

“I believe in this initiative,” North Ward Council Member D.D. Adams said, appealing for the committee to back the increased spending. “Whenever I am out on the national circuit and talk about some of the things we have done, we are benchmarkers for other municipalities large and small.”

Adams and Northeast Ward Council Member Vivian Burke voted in favor of the extra spending for hydroponics, while two other members of the committee, West Ward Council Member Robert Clark and Northwest Ward Council Member Jeff MacIntosh, abstained on the vote.

Clark has been a constant critic of the hydroponics program, which Adams has just as consistently championed. Where Adams sees the operation as one that can train people for new jobs, Clark has been skeptical that jobs exist for the people who would be trained, and he has questioned whether hydroponically-grown food could be economically grown.

Clark complimented Goler President Michael Suggs on what he’s done, though:

“We gave you a difficult project and it looks good,” Clark said.

MacIntosh abstained because he said he wanted to see more financial information: Projections on what the costs and benefits of the program would be.

The Kimberley Park site has two components, both of which are designed to improve the quality of food available to lower-income people.

One component is a building to house a non-profit group called HOPE (it stands for Help Our People Eat), a group that carries on food-distributions activities. That building has been finished and HOPE is running its operations from it.

Although city money prepared the site for the HOPE building, HOPE raised its own money for the cost of the building itself.

Beside the HOPE building is a greenhouse that is to be the site of the hydroponics project.

Scott Best, the executive director of HOPE, said he’s watched the greenhouse take shape next door.

“We definitely hope to have a partnership with the hydroponics facility,” he said. “Right now, it is a really large greenhouse.”

City officials said the unanticipated site costs included the need for additional asphalt and curbing around the HOPE building to meet zoning requirements, the re-installation of fencing that was removed for construction, repair work to sidewalks and the construction of a new access road to meet inspection requirements.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

wyoung@wsjournal.com

336-727-7369

@wyoungWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments