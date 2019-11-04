A community discussion on hunger and food insecurity is coming to Rockingham Community College in Wentworth on Thursday.
The free public Newsmakers forum is part of a year-long reporting and community conversation series by the nonprofit news organization Carolina Public Press. It is the fourth of five events centering on the topic across the state this year.
Residents of Rockingham, Stokes and Caswell counties are invited.
Panelists will include community members and community and state leaders, including First Lady Kristin Cooper, who will help lead a breakout session on child hunger.
In addition to discussion and audience questions, the event will include a "give and take" component. People attending are welcome to donate or take food.
The Newsmakers forum is free and open to the public, although seats are limited and RSVPs are required.
To reserve a spot or find out more, go to www.carolinapublicpress.org or call 828-774-5290 ext. 405.
