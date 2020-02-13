HPU Poll: N.C. residents say Valentine’s Day not a stressful holiday

Flowers and chocolate
HIGH POINT — Get those chocolates and other candy ready. Friday is Valentine's Day, and poll data shows those are the most popular gifts, followed by cards and romantic dinners.

According to High Point University Poll's latest survey of N.C. residents, 31% reported that Valentine’s Day causes no stress at all. And a majority of those who responded (60%) feel the holiday has no influence on the closeness they feel to a romantic partner.

Still, "taking the opportunity to celebrate your union can be good for your relationship,” according to Sadie Leder Elder, an associate professor of psychology at HPU.

The phone and online poll of 1,100 N.C. residents was conducted Jan. 31-Feb. 6. The credibility interval is plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.

Here's a look at poll results:

HPU Valentine's Day poll

