In 2016, shoppers hit the stores Thanksgiving evening for early Black Friday deals, including these folks at Kohl’s on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro.

A recent High Point University Poll found 38% of North Carolinians plan to shop on the Friday after Thanksgiving, known as Black Friday. Just over half (53%) of residents polled said they will not shop on Black Friday this year.

By comparison, 31% of people said last year they would shop on Black Friday, compared to 59% who said they were not going to shop, according to the 2018 HPU Poll. 

The survey was conducted Nov. 1-7 via a phone and online sample of 1,049 N.C. residents. The credibility interval is plus or minus 3.6%.

Here's a look at some of the results. Read more about the poll here.

