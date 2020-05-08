In its latest survey, the High Point University Poll asked N.C. residents several questions about the coronavirus outbreak.
“North Carolinians expressed in the most recent HPU Poll that they believe the coronavirus will be a major threat to the economy,” Brian McDonald, associate director of the HPU Poll and adjunct instructor, said in a news release. “However, our poll respondents said that most people and groups are reacting in the right way in response to the coronavirus.”
The telephone poll of 404 N.C. adults was taken April 16 to May 1. The margin of error is 4.9 percentage points.
Check out the full poll here.
Here are some graphics made from data in this latest poll, which was released Friday:
