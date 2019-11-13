We're not an optimistic bunch when it comes to politics. Most of us strongly believe our country and its people are divided and that we'll get even more mudslinging and negative campaigning in 2020 than in past elections.
Find out how North Carolinians responded to questions about the 2020 elections in the latest HPU/N&R Poll:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.