We're not an optimistic bunch when it comes to politics. Most of us strongly believe our country and its people are divided and that we'll get even more mudslinging and negative campaigning in 2020 than in past elections.

Find out how North Carolinians responded to questions about the 2020 elections in the latest HPU/N&R Poll:

20191113g_nws_HPU poll_graphics1
20191113g_nws_HPU poll_graphics2
20191113g_nws_HPU poll_graphics3
