Q: My brother recently passed away and he had some expensive medical equipment, as well as some personal care items that I would like to donate. Does Senior Services accept donations like this?
MS
Answer: It is kind of you to think of donating these items. Not all durable medical equipment is covered by insurance and can be quite costly to purchase. So, there is certainly a need for gently used medical equipment and unopened personal care items in our community.
Senior Services does accept some personal care and dietary items to distribute to participants in our programs as long as they are unopened. Supplies such as disposable undergarments, under pads, shampoo, soap, lotion, razors, shaving cream and mouth care items are accepted. Nutritional items such as Boost and Ensure can be donated as long as they are not expired. These donations are greatly appreciated and hugely beneficial to the seniors that receive them.
Unfortunately, Senior Services cannot accept portable medical equipment such as wheelchairs, walkers, canes, crutches or bedside commodes. Other items that we are unable to distribute include clothing, bedding, oxygen supplies and large medical equipment. For a full list of acceptable donations and to schedule a donation drop off please contact Senior Services at 336-725-0907.
However, there are a number of local agencies that are able to accept and distribute medical equipment. Here is a list of some of the organizations and their contact information:
- Cancer Services will accept a variety of home health items and equipment to loan out. They can be reached by dialing 336-760-9983.
- Winston-Salem State University’s Community Care Clinic accepts donated equipment. Call 336-723-7904 before bringing items.
- Crisis Control only accepts medication donations. Medications must be in sealed containers, bubble wrapped or in a blister pack. Donated medications will be provided to persons based on eligibility. Call 336-724-7453 for more information.
- Most Goodwill retail locations will not accept donated bathroom equipment. Other items may be accepted under the discretion of the store manager. To find out more, call 336-724-3621.
- Rescue Mission accepts a variety of medical equipment but mostly mobility aids. Please call 336-723-1848 to learn more.
- Salvation Army will accept a variety of donated medical equipment. Donated equipment is sold in its thrift store. Call 336-722-8721 for more information.
- The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville will accept a variety of home health items and equipment. Donated items will then be available for loan for Kernersville area residents. They can be reached at 336-996-6696.
It is highly advised to call before you bring your donation to confirm the items will be accepted.
Q: I’m worried about slipping on ice and getting stuck in the cold. How can I get outside safely?
-HM
Answer: Winter ice and snow hazards are not always obvious (like black ice), which is part of what makes them intimidating. It’s important to take precautions with your clothing and footwear before stepping outside at this time of year, but here are some other safety tips that you may not have considered before:
1. Even on a sunny day that warms up in the afternoon, in the mornings you may still find slippery surfaces where water collected and froze overnight. Icy spots in the shade near your home will take even longer to melt. Keep your eye out for these places—you could even mark them with signs if you’re worried about other visitors slipping!
2. Piles of shoveled snow and ice should be moved to an area with good drainage to avoid this pooling up of water mentioned above.
3. When stepping outside, don’t carry anything heavy that may throw off your balance. If there’s a large package at your door and it might take some maneuvering to pick it up, you may be risking a fall.
4. Snow mats can go a long way in protecting your front stoop from the elements, providing a safe surface for you to stand on.
5. Another option for larger areas is to spread salt and sand, which will help with traction and slow the accumulation of snow. If you are someone who walks to the curb to get your mail every day, these materials may be a good investment.
