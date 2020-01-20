Wards or at-large? Partisan or nonpartisan? Voting mayor, or not?
City leaders are asking the general public to weigh in on whether the city should keep on electing city council members according to the current rules, or come up with a different method.
"We have gone through a lot of information gathering," said Steve Berlin, who co-chairs the city's Local Governance Study Commission. "We are at the part for getting public input."
One thing members of the committee have learned is that there are a lot of different options for how a city council is elected.
Some places have two-year terms, while others serve four years. Some places fill all their council seats at the same time, while others have staggered terms.
In Winston-Salem, the eight council members each represent a ward, and only people who live in that ward get a say in the selection.
That's different from other cities that have a mix between members elected from a ward, and other members elected at-large.
The public input sessions all take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at different locations on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday next week:
* The first of the sessions is at Carver High School, 3545 Carver School Road, on Jan. 28.
* The Jan. 29 session takes place at Easton Elementary School, located at 734 Clemmonsville Circle.
* The last session is on Jan. 30 at South Fork Elementary School, located at 4332 Country Club Road.
Each meeting will start with a short video explaining different ways the council could be restructured.
After that, the people attending the sessions can walk between various stations that give them more details about particular election methods. Before they leave, those attending will get the chance to fill out a form and express what changes, if any, should be made.
On the video, residents can learn how different the election method is in Greensboro, a similar-sized city less than 30 miles away:
In Greensboro, the size of the council is the same as in Winston-Salem, at eight members, but only five of the members represent districts. The other three are elected at large by all the voters.
There are other differences: In Greensboro, the mayor has a vote, but in Winston-Salem the mayor votes only in case of a tie.
But that's not all: In Greensboro, candidates don't run with party labels, and are elected in odd-year elections every four years.
Winston-Salem used to have city council elections on an odd-year cycle as well, until the legislature changed the cycle to coincide with Presidential election years starting in 2016.
The current focus on how the city elects its council members and mayor came about after Republican lawmakers from Forsyth County introduced a bill in 2019 that would have reduced the number of wards to five and created three at-large council seats.
The Winston-Salem City Council had not asked for the change, and some members were quick to denounce the plan when it emerged that the proposed district lines would have drawn three Democratic black women members into the same district.
About a month later, Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines, a Democrat, and N.C. Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, announced a compromise: Lambeth withdrew his bill and the city appointed an 11-member study commission to examine possible changes and make a recommendation.
The video and input form are available at www.cityofws.org/LGSC.
