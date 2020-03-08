Q: I heard something about March for Meals at my church the other day. Does it have something to do with Meals-on-Wheels?
MA
Answer: Yes, every March since 2002 Meals-on-Wheels programs across the country join together in celebrating March for Meals. This national campaign, spearheaded by Meals on Wheels America, commemorates the historic day in March 1972 when President Nixon signed into law a measure that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 and established a national nutrition program for seniors 60 years of age and older.
Here in Forsyth County, Senior Services celebrates “March for Meals” by spreading awareness of its nutrition programs, and the growing need for the community’s involvement in it. One of the highlights of the month-long celebration, at Senior Services, is Community Champion’s Week which allows the organization to recognize certain members of the community who go above and beyond to help Senior Services’ nutrition programs. This year the organization will recognize community faith leaders during the week of March 16. Clergy from many faith backgrounds have long worked with the organization to help meet the needs of older adults in the community and bring attention to the growing challenge of food insecurity in Forsyth County. These community faith leaders will deliver meals to seniors enrolled in the Meal-on-Wheels program to help celebrate the special month and their ongoing commitment to helping seniors.
In addition, for the entire month of March Senior Services is hoping to restock the shelves in their food pantry through the third annual “Pack the Outback” food drive. Senior Services provides shelf stable food to participants who may have difficulty getting to the grocery store or those participants who find themselves in need of food due to emergency situations. Donations of food items such as canned meats, Chef Boyardee, cereal, Ensure and breakfast bars can be dropped off during regular business hours Monday through Friday at Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105 or at the Williams Adult Day Center, 231 Melrose St., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. For more information about March for Meals and how you can participate in helping to support the fight to end senior hunger, please visit seniorservicesinc.org or call 336-725-0907.
Q: A friend of mine went to a luncheon seminar focused on caregiving in Kernersville. Are there other lunch and learn topics in this format in Winston-Salem?
MA
Answer: Several organizations in Forsyth County come together to coordinate, plan and host a series of “lunch and learns” aimed at supporting and informing caregivers in the community. Your friend may have attended the previous Caregiver Lunch and Learn in Kernersville, which was a “Caregivers Mechanics Session” focused on hands-on techniques for providing care and support to older adults. There are typically three Caregiver Lunch and Learn events each year, occurring in March, July and November. The topics vary from session to session, and caregivers are invited to learn from the presenters, speakers and each other, while they enjoy lunch and a break from their caregiver role. The events are held at different locations across the community to make it as convenient as possible for caregivers to attend. In some instances, respite care may be available as well. Thanks to sponsorships and other generous community support there is no cost to caregivers to attend this event.
The next lunch and learn in our area is slated for Thursday, March 12, from 10:45 a.m. until 1 p.m. The location is at Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Dr. Edward Shaw will speak on “The 8 Central Needs of Dementia Care Partners.” Shaw is a board certified radiation oncologist, mental-health counselor and the founder and director of the Memory Counseling Program at Wake Forest Baptist Health. He is also the coauthor of Keeping Love Alive as Memories Fade: The 5 Love Languages and The Alzheimer’s’ Journey. He will have books available for purchase at this event. Lunch for the March session is being sponsored by ComForCare Home Care and Age with Grace. Space is limited and registration is required. Please call 336-721-6918 to express your interest in attending.
The organizations who plan these Lunch and Learns are the Piedmont Triad Regional Council Area Agency on Aging, SECU Family House, Senior Services, The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem, Trellis Supportive Care, and the Department of Social Services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.