What should we do to deal with the issue of student lunch debt?
In High Point, the superintendent paid off lunch debt for students, In Asheville, donors have contributed thousands toward chipping away at school lunch debt in the city school district. What should we do to deal with the issue of student lunch debt?
The Guilford County Board of Education on Tuesday honored Superintendent Sharon Contreras, Nancy and Frank Brenner, and one still-anonymous donor for their donations.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Anonymous donors have contributed thousands of dollars to help chip away at one North Carolina school district's studen…
