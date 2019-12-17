How long are sermons at your church?
A Pew Research Center analysis looked at sermons in Christian churches and found sharp differences. The median length: 37 minutes. But in Catholic churches, the median is 14 minutes. And in historically black Protestant churches, the median sermon length is 54 minutes.
