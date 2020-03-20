GREENSBORO — Amelia McDaniel turned 9 on Wednesday. And even though there is a global pandemic, her friends found a way to throw her a surprise party.
Following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Amelia practiced "social distancing," and didn't see her friends. Not in person, anyway.
Her friends used Zoom, a video conference tool offered for free during the coronavirus pandemic. The friends ducked away from their screens until it was time. Then, all at once, they jumped on view into the screen and yelled "surprise!" from the computer speakers.
"It was a little surprise party inside the living room," her mom, Tiffany McDaniel said.
Tiffany McDaniel said the girls practiced with Zoom and timed out the surprise the night before. Through the rest of the day, her friends continued to surprise her, dropping off presents at her doorstep with notes.
Amelia's day was full of surprises, her mom said.
"It was a very bizarre birthday," Tiffany McDaniel said with a laugh.
Bryson Johnson, who also lives in Greensboro, shares a birthday with Amelia. He turned 14 on Wednesday.
He had a home celebration too, with take-out pizza and a frozen cake that he decorated with his family at home.
His mom, Jenna Johnson, said Bryson was not upset about having to practice social distancing.
"Telling a 14-year-old that he may not have to go to school for the rest of the year and can’t leave the house to do things he doesn’t want to do is the best gift he could ask for," she said.
His 65-year-old grandmother came to visit him Wednesday, giving him a "distant hug" from a few feet away. Johnson said she has asthma, and the family is keeping their distance to keep her safe.
Both Maia Hijazi and her brother Atef Hijazi, from Greensboro have birthdays in the same week. Atef celebrated his fourth birthday on March 15 and Maia celebrated her sixth birthday the next day.
Their mother, Elizabeth Key-Hijazi, had planned to have a birthday party at Chuck E. Cheese, but ended up canceling it. Instead, she took Maia and Atef grocery shopping for supplies to make their own cake from scratch. The kids saw it on an episode of the children's show Peppa Pig, their mom said.
"We just had dinner and cake in our dinning room with just our family," she said.
Maia, Atef and Elizabeth cooked a family recipe and made icing on the stove.
"I was happy they ate it," Key-Hijazi said. "They said the icing looked like apple sauce, but it doesn't taste like apple sauce."
After making the cake together, they Facetimed friends and family who sang "Happy Birthday."
Michaela Kernahan celebrated her first birthday on Wednesday.
Her mother, Caroline Kernahan, said that she wasn't able to prepare as much for the party as she wanted to.
"Instead, I've been preoccupied these last couple weeks," Caroline Kernahan said "with figuring out how to get groceries when the stores are half empty, and how to work at home with kids out of school."
Michaela couldn't get presents delivered to her in person, but people called her on the phone and sang "Happy Birthday" to her.
"It made me feel like we still live in community with each other," Caroline Kernahan said.
Caroline Kernahan said she's lucky because her daughter is only 1 and won't know the difference.
"Later we will tell her the story of her first birthday, in quarantine," Kernahan said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.