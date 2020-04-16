How can you tell suitable fabric?
Use the light test: If you hold the fabric up to a bright light, it shouldn’t be easy to see light coming through it, and you shouldn’t see a lot of light outlining the weave.
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...LOW TEMPERATURES IN THE LOWER TO MID 30S WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION, ESPECIALLY IN RURAL AND OUTLYING AREAS. * WHERE...ALL OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&
How can you tell suitable fabric?
Use the light test: If you hold the fabric up to a bright light, it shouldn’t be easy to see light coming through it, and you shouldn’t see a lot of light outlining the weave.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.