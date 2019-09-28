How are interstates numbered?
The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) designates the names for new interstates. Interstate highways with one- or two-digit even numbers (such as I-40) run east-west. Odd numbered interstates (such as I-77) run north-south. The directions are based on the road’s end points, so portions of the interstate can run in a di¥erent cardinal direction. A three-digit number means that it is a spur into or a loop around a city; an odd first number indicates a spur route, an even a loop. Multiple states can have the same three-digit interstate (there are eight I-295s).
