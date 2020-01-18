Two semi-trucks pulling a prefabricated house Saturday night had their over-sized load crash into the bridge at U.S. 52 and Akron Drive.
The trucks were headed north on U.S. 52 around 5:20 p.m. when the home it was pulling scraped the top of the bridge, leaving debris in its wake.
Bits of the home’s roof were missing, and timber was scattered around the trucks.
Winston-Salem police responded to the incident, and northbound traffic was limited to one lane while the accident scene was being cleared. Towing crews were also on the scene.
Winston-Salem police officer Lt. Vince Rega said one half of the house made it under the bridge unscathed, but the other half was less fortunate.
Rega said it’s unlikely the bridge is damaged, but a bridge inspector will be called to the scene nonetheless. There were no injuries.
It’s too early in the investigation to determine if anyone will be cited, Rega said.
