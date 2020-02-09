generic fire.jpg (copy) (copy)

Winston-Salem Fire Department, police and EMS responded to a residential house fire along the 4000 block of Inwood Drive on Sunday afternoon.

One victim was rescued by fire personnel and turned over to Forsyth County EMS for treatment, the WSFD reported shortly after 5 p.m

