Firefighters were fighting flames in a vacant Rich Avenue home Sunday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, the Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted.
The home is between Temple and Eighth streets in Winston-Salem.
Vacant house fire on the 800 block Rich Av. No injuries. Cause is under investigation. #wsfire .120 pic.twitter.com/3hxOcLwXvm— Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) April 5, 2020
