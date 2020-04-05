Rich Ave house fire

Crews respond to a house fire on Rich Avenue in Winston-Salem on Sunday.

 Wesley Young/Journal

Firefighters were fighting flames in a vacant Rich Avenue home Sunday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted.

The home is between Temple and Eighth streets in Winston-Salem.

wyoung@wsjournal.com

336-727-7369

@wyoungWSJ

