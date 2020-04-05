House fire on Rich Avenue causes minor damage
Authorities are investigating the cause of a minor fire that damaged the back porch of a house on Rich Avenue Sunday afternoon.
Capt. John Lindholm of the Winston-Salem Fire Department said the fire was reported to the department at 1:30 p.m. and occurred at 810 Rich Ave.
The house at that location is unoccupied and windows were boarded up.
"It was on the outside, and there was no extension into the house," Lindholm said.
Firefighters extinguished the flames within five minutes and spent another half hour or so checking to make sure the blaze was completely out.
Wesley Young
Vacant house fire on the 800 block Rich Av. No injuries. Cause is under investigation. #wsfire .120 pic.twitter.com/3hxOcLwXvm— Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) April 5, 2020
