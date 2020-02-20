One person died in a house fire Wednesday night in Kernersville, according to the city's Fire Rescue Department.

Two other occupants were able to escape from the home at 638 Hopkins Road, officials said.

The call to firefighters came in around 9:45 p.m., and crews had the flames extinguished by 10:15 p.m.

Damage to the home is estimated at $69,000, and the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department is investigating to determine what caused the fire and where it started.

Forsyth County Emergency Services, Walktertown and Winston-Salem fire departments also responded to the house fire.

