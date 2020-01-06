Fire

Firefighters with the Walkertown Volunteer Fire Department put out a house fire at 4070 Lamond Drive on Monday afternoon.

A fire damaged a home at 4070 Lamond Drive in Walkertown on Monday afternoon.

Two residents were displaced, said Capt. Jason O'Ferrell of the Walkertown Volunteer Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

The fire started around 4:30 p.m. in the home's kitchen, O'Ferrell said. It took about 30 firefighters 15 minutes to put out the flames.

Investigators are trying to determine how the fire started, O'Ferrell said.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

The two people who lived in the house will stay with family members, O'Ferrell said.

jhinton@wsjournal.com

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

