The focus of a Republican-sponsored bill in the N.C. Senate in Raleigh is securing the right of a hospital patient to have a designated visitor during a declared disaster or public-health emergency, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, Tuesday’s initial consideration of Senate Bill 730 in the Senate Health Care Committee proved to be as much about criticism of hospital care as guaranteeing visitation rights.
The bill, which state Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, co-sponsored, is titled “The No Patient Left Alone Act.” Krawiec said the committee will vote on the bill during its 10 a.m. Thursday morning.
State Sen. Warren Daniel, R-Burke, also a co-sponsor, said Tuesday that SB730 primarily is about non-COVID-19 patients who are being denied access to a visitor because of COVID-19 restrictions at health-care facilities
On Tuesday, several speakers, including state Rep. Michele Presnell, R-Haywood, spoke of a loved one being negatively affected by no-visitor restrictions, foremost from not having someone to advocate for them, taking up their health-care concerns with providers.
Under SB730, a patient younger than 18 would “have the right” to designate a parent, guardian or a proxy to be present, while an adult patient could designate a spouse or health-care agent. The visitor “shall have the unrestricted privilege of being present” while the patient is receiving hospital care, the legislation reads.
However, without defining “certain unrestricted hospital patients rights (and privileges),” SB730 appears to eliminate the ability for hospitals to quarantine patients, and for state health officials or the governor to enforce a quarantine.
The bill says visitor rights “may not be terminated, suspended or waived by the hospital, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services or the governor” during a declared disaster or emergency. Hospitals would not be allowed to ask a patient to waive those rights.
Supporters of no-visitor restrictions say they help limit health-care providers’ exposure to a serious disease, particularly nurses and support staff who care for multiple patients during a shift and would have to deal with multiple visitors.
Daniel said that because of COVID-19 prevention measures “many unintended consequences have occurred to hospital patients who were not diagnosed with COVID-19.”
“They have,” he said, “been forced to be alone during their treatment for very serious conditions ... and for routine and emergency surgeries, some of whom were alone for the entirety of their treatment, and some died alone.”
Daniel said that while hospitals have provided Zoom video access to patients, “this is not enough.”
“Patients need an advocate for their treatment, and they need the love and support of at least one family member,” he said
Cynthia Charles, the vice president of communications and public relations, for the N.C. Healthcare Association, said Tuesday that “we want to work with the bill sponsors to continue to look at and discuss this issue.”
“It is important to note that these visitor policy measures were temporary, to ensure the safety of hospital patients and those taking care of them,” Charles said. “Many hospitals across the state are now easing their visitor restrictions as circumstances change and new information about the virus becomes available.”
North Carolina hospitals, including those in the Triad affiliated with Novant Health Inc., Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Cone Health, implemented tighter visitor restrictions on March 20 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That included not allowing most visitors at any of its inpatient facilities. There were exceptions for hospitalized minors; patients at the end of life; patients needing help with communication, decision making or mobility; and patients giving birth.
On Tuesday, hospitals affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center began allowing adult patients to have one visitor, and children to have both parents or guardians. On Monday, Novant Health-affiliated hospitals began allowing one visitor for patients in acute-care facilities and ending visiting-hour restrictions for people seeing patients in critical- care, obstetrics and inpatient-surgery areas.
Charles said North Carolina’s hospitals “are very concerned that COVID-19 patient hospitalizations have reached record highs for the past two days. We could potentially see a surge from the recent protests and again at other times during the year.”
“We wholeheartedly empathize with hospital patients and families about their desire to be physically close, and at the same time are committed to keeping all patients and staff safe,” she said.
Mark Hall, a public-health and law professor at Wake Forest University, said Monday that SB730 “appears to be an absolute, nonwaivable, unrestricted right to a designated visitor, regardless of emergency or pandemic conditions.”
“In principle, that means the patient can insist on seeing the visitor even if the visitor has COVID or another infectious disease,” Hall said. “Considering the unqualified language, the visitor very well could insist on refusing to wear a mask or submitting to any other measures need to protect the patient, the medical staff or other patients.”
State Sen. Don Davis, D-Pitt, asked what would happen if a visitor was found to be positive for the COVID-19 virus during the screening process at a hospital entrance. Would the visitor be allowed in or could another visitor be designated for that day?
Daniel said the bill currently “was silent” on that particular issue.
“It is certainly a point of discussion,” he said.
