SUMMERFIELD — HorseFriends will offer a drive-thru Pony Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 16, to reach out to its therapeutic riding program participants.
The timing of the governor's stay-at-home order came just as HorseFriends was about to start spring classes at its new facility at Still Water Farm, near the intersection of N.C. 220 and Strawberry Road in Summerfield.
“We miss our volunteers and our participants, so we decided to throw a Drive-Thru and Say 'Hey!' Pony Parade,” Lisa Bunch, instructor and fundraising director for HorseFriends, said in a news release.
This is an especially tough time for those with autism or intellectual disabilities because they may not understand why they can't do things they had done before, the release said.
The general public is invited to drive through, too, from 11 a.m. to noon.
Volunteers, horses, ponies, minis and some farm animals will line the driveway at Still Water Farm, "and folks will stay in their cars and slowly drive through the horseshoe entrance and exit," the release said.
The event will also include a food drive for Northwest Guilford Area Backpack Ministry. Needs include cereal and individually packaged snacks, instant oatmeal, peanut butter (plastic jars only), macaroni and cheese and canned soups, chili, fruits, vegetables and meats.
For information on participating or volunteering, email HorseFriends at info@horsefriendsnc.org or call them at 336-420-4588.
