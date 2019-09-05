City officials said Thursday night that road work on Holly Avenue will stop so that the work won’t interfere with the Bookmarks Festival.
Workers were milling the street on Thursday to get it ready for repaving, causing officials with the festival concern over how the work might affect the four-day festival, which began Thursday night with an event at Hanesbrands Theatre.
The festival will close off Holly Avenue and some other nearby streets today so that exhibitors can start setting up booths and carrying out other work in preparation for Saturday, the main day of the festival, when a crowd of some 15,000 people is expected to throng in the area. The festival is expected to draw about 20,000 people over the stretch.
“That makes me feel so much better,” Bookmarks Executive Director Ginger Hendricks said Thursday night, on learning that city officials said the street work would halt for the event.
Damon Dequenne, assistant city manager, said a miscommunication between the city and a contractor led to the work taking place Thursday.
“We won’t allow that to interfere,” Dequenne said.
Hendricks said the work didn’t disrupt any of Thursday’s events, but only caused concern that the work might continue into the weekend.
Meanwhile, utility workers had a section of Second Street closed on Thursday for repair of a sewer pipe. The repairs will be finished in time to avoid interfering with the festival, officials said.
