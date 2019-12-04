WINSTON WONDERLAND: The Winston-Salem Jaycees will hold the 29th annual holiday parade at 5 p.m. Dec. 7. More than 90 entries, including marching bands and representatives from various organizations, will walk or drive in downtown Winston-Salem, starting at the intersection of Fourth and Poplar streets, heading east on Fourth Street, south on Liberty Street and concluding at Corpening Plaza. Eric Aft, the executive director of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina will serve as the grand marshal. Parade details and entry registration are at www.wsparade.org. For more information, email parade@wsjaycees.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.