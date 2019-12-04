Winston-Salem Jaycees Holiday Parade

Santa and Mrs. Claus wave to the crowds during a past Christmas parade in downtown Winston-Salem.

 Walt Unks/Journal

WINSTON WONDERLAND: The Winston-Salem Jaycees will hold the 29th annual holiday parade at 5 p.m. Dec. 7. More than 90 entries, including marching bands and representatives from various organizations, will walk or drive in downtown Winston-Salem, starting at the intersection of Fourth and Poplar streets, heading east on Fourth Street, south on Liberty Street and concluding at Corpening Plaza. Eric Aft, the executive director of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina will serve as the grand marshal. Parade details and entry registration are at www.wsparade.org. For more information, email parade@wsjaycees.org.

Recommended for you

Load comments