History: 1950's
President Dwight D. Eisenhower took office in 1953. He had learned the importance of good roads as a young officer on an Army truck convoy from Washington, D.C., to San Franciso in 1919. Most of the roads were unpaved, the trucks averaged 6 mph, and the trip took 62 days. During World War II, he also saw the speed with which troops could move around on Germany’s autobahns. He signed the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1954, which authorized $175 million for an interstate system. He wanted more done, but Congress could not agree on how payment for the roads should be split between the federal government and states, and legislation failed. Eisenhower put forth the idea again in his State of the Union speech in 1956, and Congress finally passed legislation authorizing $25 billion for an interstate system for fiscal years 1957 through 1969, with 90 percent of the cost provided by federal funding. The money would come from a Highway Trust Fund that received the revenue from the federal gasoline and other motor-vehicle user taxes.
