History: 1930's

The genesis for the interstate system began when President Franklin D. Roosevelt became interested in the construction of a network of major highways that could provide jobs for more people during the Great Depression. The Federal Aid Highway Act of 1938 called for a study on the feasibility of creating three eastwest and three north-south superhighways, to be financed through tolls. The Bureau of Public Roads, which conducted the study, determined that a toll system would not be able to support itself. The department instead recommended a 26,700-mile interregional highway network. The idea was put on hold because of World War II.

Tags

