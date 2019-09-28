History: June 29, 1956
Eisenhower signed the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956 — popularly known as the National Interstate and Defense Highways Act of 1956 — which established an interstate highway system in the United States.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Eisenhower signed the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956 — popularly known as the National Interstate and Defense Highways Act of 1956 — which established an interstate highway system in the United States.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.