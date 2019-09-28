History: January 29, 2010
North Carolina opened the final portion of I-40, which runs from Barstow, Calif., to Wilmington (2,554 miles). The first interstate-funded construction on I-40 had taken place in Haywood County in 1958. The total cost of building I-40 was $3.3 billion.
