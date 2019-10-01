STOKESDALE — The North Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating the cause of a Tuesday head-on crash involving a school bus carrying two adults and 18 Huntsville Elementary School students to an after-school program.
A passenger truck struck the privately owned bus just after 3 p.m., it flipped onto it's top and came to rest 40 feet down an embankment just after 3 p.m. along N.C. Hwy 68 near Sylvania Road, state troopers said.
While a number of students, ages 5-10, sustained bumps, bruises and minor lacerations, no life-threatening injuries were reported after the accident. All onboard were transported to Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital for evaluation and released by Tuesday night, troopers and teachers said.
Makawi Abdelgadir, 59, of Guilford County, was traveling south delivering the school kids to Stokesdale's Operation XCEL after school program, which contracted the bus from First Student, Inc, a national transportation supplier to school districts including Guilford County.
Northbound driver Harvey Newcomb, 58, of Rockingham County, struck the bus near the front driver's side when he crossed the center line. His 1989 Chevrolet pickup came to rest in the roadway, troopers said. Newcomb was also examined at the hospital and sustained only minor injuries.
The bus lost control, left the highway to the right, struck a ditch and road sign, then returned to the road. Next, it traveled off the asphalt to the left, went down the embankment. and landed on its top 400 feet from the highway.
The conventional-sized school bus, not part of Rockingham County Schools' fleet, served the Operation XCEL after school program through Stokesdale Learning Center, according to RCS spokesperson Karen Hyler. The program and its bus are not affiliated with RCS.
Emergency workers transported all passengers to Cone hospital for treatment and observation shortly after the crash, Hyler said, adding that Huntsville Elementary's Principal Gary Pyrtle and the school's nurse waited with children and their families at the hospital on Tuesday evening.
"Nothing is more important to us than our children's safety,'' Hyler said. "We'd like to thank the first responders as well as the staff at Huntsville Elementary for their assistance during this bus accident. We are so fortunate that all our students walked away.''
Operation XCEL's Executive Director Charlene Gladney visited with children and their parents Tuesday night and said, "Injuries are mostly minor cuts and bruises ... glass in their extremities. Right now they're tired and ready to go home ... ready to eat,'' Gladney said of kids waiting for release from the emergency department
In an effort to calm her students after the frightening ordeal, Gladney recruited a social worker to her program on Wednesday to provide counseling to youngsters.
It remains unclear whether or not the bus was equipped with seat belts, something rare to see on North Carolina school buses.
There are no state or federal laws requiring school buses be outfitted with seat belts.
But in North Carolina, when a school district needs new buses to meet growth demands or replace defunct vehicles, the district may request buses with belts, said Kevin Harrison, section chief for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction's Transportation Division in Raleigh.
The state foots the bill for such upgrades, which can amount to an additional cost of about $8,000 per vehicle, studies show.
So far, just 15 of the Tar Heel state's 100 counties operate buses with three-point harness seat belts, meaning of the state's 13,000 regular route public school buses, only 308 feature the safety restraints.
